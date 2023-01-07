Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule
Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.
We are part of The Trust Project.
PALISADE — Registration is open for summer camps at Long Lake Conservation Center.
The 2023 summer camp schedule includes Forkhorn I Firearm Safety Training, Outdoor Explorers Adventure Camp, Fishing Camp, and Astronomy Camp. Camps will be available nearly every week of summer, including a female-only Forkhorn I Firearm Safety Training Camp, which is new in 2023.
Parents and campers can learn more and sign up for camps at www.longlakecc.org/summercamp , or by calling 218-768-4653. Long Lake Conservation Foundation Scholarships are available for campers who are unable to afford camp.
No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy.
January is National Radon Action Month.
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.