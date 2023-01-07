99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule

Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.

Logo of Long Lake Conservation Center
Long Lake Conservation Center is in Palisade.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023 04:00 PM
PALISADE — Registration is open for summer camps at Long Lake Conservation Center.

The 2023 summer camp schedule includes Forkhorn I Firearm Safety Training, Outdoor Explorers Adventure Camp, Fishing Camp, and Astronomy Camp. Camps will be available nearly every week of summer, including a female-only Forkhorn I Firearm Safety Training Camp, which is new in 2023.

Parents and campers can learn more and sign up for camps at www.longlakecc.org/summercamp , or by calling 218-768-4653. Long Lake Conservation Foundation Scholarships are available for campers who are unable to afford camp.

By Dispatch staff report
