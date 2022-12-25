Long Lake to host Frozen Forest 5K and fish fry fundraiser

PALISADE — Long Lake Conservation Center is hosting the Frozen Forest 5K & Fish Fry Feb. 18.

The race begins at 3 p.m, followed by a walleye feast at 5 p.m.

The race winds through the woods surrounding Long Lake with bonfires and s’mores awaiting racers at the finish line. A social hour and walleye fish fry dinner cap the event.

All racers will receive a Frozen Forest 5k stocking cap, post-race s’mores and refreshments, and admission into the walleye feast.

Those not wishing to race can sign up for the walleye feast only, or take part in the Zero-K Bonfire Sit where instead of racing, participants head straight from the starting line to the finish line where they’ll claim a stocking cap and sit by the fire with a beverage of their choice before enjoying the walleye feast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This might be the most picturesque 5K course anywhere,” Long Lake Manager Dave McMillan said in a news release. “Even if you’re not a racer, a leisurely hike around the lake is well worth your time. Plus, it’s for a great cause.”

Proceeds from the event will be earmarked for scholarships so young people can attend nature school or summer camps at Long Lake.

The event is presented by the Long Lake Conservation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that exists to support Long Lake’s stated mission of inspiring a deep appreciation of nature, promoting wise use of natural resources and fostering a lifelong stewardship of the environment.

Race entrance and walleye dinner is $65 for adults, and $55 for children 17 and under. The walleye feast is $30 per adult and $20 per child. The Zero-K Bonfire Sit with the walleye feast is $40 per adult and $30 per child.

For more information and to register, go to longlakecc.org/forest5k or call 218-768-4653.