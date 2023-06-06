99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Long Prairie man injured in Little Falls rollover

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:05 AM

LITTLE FALLS — A 37-year-old Long Prairie man was injured Monday, June 4, after his vehicle rolled on Bison Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:58 a.m. in Parker Township, west of Randall. According to the report, he was northbound on Bison Road, north of 230th Street, when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The driver, Jarret Hall, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Assisting at the scene were Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

