99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Look for changes to Highway 210 lane closures at Inglewood Drive starting May 17

These lane closures are planned to be in-place until May 26.

Road signs at the Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive intersection.
Traffic controls at Highway 210 will be revised Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A detour utilizing Knollwood Drive and Fairview Road will be signed to access Inglewood Drive north of Highway 210. Westbound Highway 210 from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane.<br/><br/><br/>
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BAXTER — Traffic control on Highway 210 Wednesday, May 17, at Inglewood Drive in Baxter will be revised.

Map highlighting lane closures
Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday, May 17, 2023.<br/>
Contributed / City of Baxter

Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (north) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane work at Inglewood Drive. The left turn from eastbound Highway 210 north to Inglewood Drive will be closed. A detour utilizing Knollwood Drive and Fairview Road will be signed to access Inglewood Drive north of Highway 210.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Westbound Highway 210 from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (south) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane extension work at Inglewood Drive.

Inglewood Drive will be reduced to right in and right out turn movements during this time.

Highway210/InglewoodDriveintersection2023.JPG
Westbound Highway 210 from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (south) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane extension work at Inglewood Drive.<br/><br/><br/>
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

These lane closures are planned to be in-place until May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists are urged to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays. Contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917 for questions or concerns.

“We appreciate your patience during this construction process,” the city of Baxter reported.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
An angler takes a bass off the hook while standing on the shoreline.
Local
Summer season begins with fishing opener
May 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Brainerd Fire Department
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to vehicle fire
May 14, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
May 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stock image of a lawn being fertilized.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Err on the side of caution when fertilizing your lawn
May 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Burkey | U of M Extension Master Gardener
People sit in the gallery during the Crow Wing County Board meeting
Local
Crow Wing County Board contracts with new medical provider for the jail
May 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge
Business
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report