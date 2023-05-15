Look for changes to Highway 210 lane closures at Inglewood Drive starting May 17

BAXTER — Traffic control on Highway 210 Wednesday, May 17, at Inglewood Drive in Baxter will be revised.
Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (north) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane work at Inglewood Drive. The left turn from eastbound Highway 210 north to Inglewood Drive will be closed. A detour utilizing Knollwood Drive and Fairview Road will be signed to access Inglewood Drive north of Highway 210.
Westbound Highway 210 from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (south) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane extension work at Inglewood Drive.
Inglewood Drive will be reduced to right in and right out turn movements during this time.
These lane closures are planned to be in-place until May 26.
ADVERTISEMENT
Motorists are urged to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays. Contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917 for questions or concerns.
“We appreciate your patience during this construction process,” the city of Baxter reported.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.