Loon Calling Contest in Crosby 2023 klick! Gallery

Loon Calling 3 082223.jpg
Jill Christenson does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Loon Calling 1 082223.jpg
Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Loon Calling 2 082223.jpg
Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Loon Calling 4 082223.jpg
Dane Walter does his best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Loon Calling 5 082223.jpg
Laney Beeler does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Loon Calling 6 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Loon Calling 7 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 8 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 9 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 10 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 11 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 12 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 13 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 14 082223.jpg
Loon Calling 15 082223.jpg
Loon Calling Collage 082223.jpg
