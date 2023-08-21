Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20
News Local

Loon Calling Contest in Crosby 2023 klick! Gallery

Photos of contestants doing their best loon imitations Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, during Heritage Days in Crosby.

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 11:08 PM
Share
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 3 082223.jpg
Jill Christenson does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 1 082223.jpg
Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 2 082223.jpg
Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area. Two children, probably his kids, look up at him in wonder.
Loon Calling 4 082223.jpg
Dane Walter does his best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 5 082223.jpg
Laney Beeler does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 6 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 7 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 8 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 9 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 10 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 11 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 12 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 13 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 14 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
Loon Calling 15 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A photo collage of people at a microphone imitating a loon call.
Loon Calling Collage 082223.jpg
People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Loon Calling Contest in Crosby 2023 klick! Gallery
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area. Two children, probably his kids, look up at him in wonder.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A person at a microphone imitates a loon at the park stage area.
A photo collage of people at a microphone imitating a loon call.