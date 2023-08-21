Loon Calling Contest in Crosby 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 16: Loon Calling 3 082223.jpg Jill Christenson does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 16: Loon Calling 1 082223.jpg Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 16: Loon Calling 2 082223.jpg Cullen Beeler, who won last year's loon calling contest, wins again this year with the best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 16: Loon Calling 4 082223.jpg Dane Walter does his best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 16: Loon Calling 5 082223.jpg Laney Beeler does her best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 16: Loon Calling 6 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 16: Loon Calling 7 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 16: Loon Calling 8 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 16: Loon Calling 9 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 16: Loon Calling 10 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 16: Loon Calling 11 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 16: Loon Calling 12 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 16: Loon Calling 13 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 16: Loon Calling 14 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 16: Loon Calling 15 082223.jpg People do their best imitation of a loon for the Loon Calling Contest during Heritage Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Crosby Memorial Park. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch