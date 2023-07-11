Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lower South Long Lake Improvement District to meet July 29

Meeting is at 9 a.m. at the Long Lake Town Hall on Highway 25

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:00 PM

The Lower South Long Lake Improvement District will host its annual meeting at 9 a.m. July 29 at the Long Lake Town Hall on Highway 25.

All property owners within 1,000 feet of the lake are encouraged to attend.

One board position is up for reelection. The 2024 budget will be presented and voted on.

By Dispatch staff report
