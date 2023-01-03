Lubke takes oath of office, County Board appoints chair and vice chair

BRAINERD — It’s a new era for the Crow Wing County Board as former Jenkins Mayor Jon Lubke took his oath of office to begin his four-year term.

Judge Erik Askegaard swore in Lubke and commissioners Rosemary Franzen and Steve Barrows, all of whom won their respective elections in November, to begin the Tuesday, Jan. 3, County Board meeting.

Lubke, who’s attended several board meetings as an observer since his election to represent District 2, said he’s been busy learning as much as he can about the various responsibilities of county government on a deeper level than he ever understood before.

“Even as the mayor, you never really see what that county does. You pretty much see the county highway department, you see the county sheriff’s department, you see the dais with the people up front,” Lubke said after the meeting. “ … For most people that’s all they see — or they see land services. I’ve been able now in the last month to see the behind-the-scenes — the whole administration department that runs the buildings and takes care of the finances. It’s a big learning curve. It’s an unbelievable learning curve. I have been able to look at HR, which watches over 512 employees and 11 union contracts. Way overwhelming.”

Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.

“I love to serve,” Lubke said.

Tuesday was the annual statutory and organizational meeting for the County Board, during which commissioners typically elect a new chair and vice chair, award the 2023 printing and publishing bid, make commissioner committee appointments and appoint delegates and policy committee members for the Association of Minnesota Counties.

By unanimous decision, the board appointed Franzen as chair for the year. Lubke was appointed vice chair. Over the course of her 16 years on the County Board, Franzen has served as the chair during three previous years: 2009, 2014 and 2019. The role of the chair is to run County Board meetings. The chair’s signature is also attached to all approved resolutions and other documents on behalf of the rest of the county commissioners.

Commissioners Steve Barrows, left, Rosemary Franzen and Jon Lubke pose for a photo together after the three were sworn in for a four-year term Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

Franzen oversaw the remainder of the meeting and made committee appointments, which is an action the chair can make on their own without a motion. Lubke assumed the appointments of former Commissioner Bill Brekken, whom Lubke replaced on the board, while also taking on the Regional Transportation Coordinating Council appointment from Barrows. Barrows will serve as the county liaison to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, taking over from Commissioner Paul Koering.

Koering said he’s learned a lot while serving on the airport commission and is happy to pass along that opportunity to Barrows.

“It’s probably a good thing that we kind of change it up once in a while, so that we can all learn what’s happening there,” Koering said. “It’s our asset out there, the airport. … I’m glad that he actually asked me if I was willing to let him serve out there for a while. Best of luck. I think it’s a great airport.”

The rest of the committee appointments remained in place from the previous year.

The board also unanimously approved the Brainerd Dispatch as the official newspaper while accepting the combined bid of the Dispatch, Crosby-Ironton Courier and Pineandlakes Echo Journal for legal publications and the first publication of the county’s financial statement. As part of the same resolution, the Ironton-based Newshopper was awarded the second financial statement publication.

