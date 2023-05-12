99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Luke Boran gains inaugural award

The annual award, a $3,000 grant, is presented to either a third or fourth year optometry student who is committed to practicing in Oregon upon graduation.

By Dispatch staff report
BRAINERD — Luke Boran, a fourth-year student at Pacific University College of Optometry, from Brainerd, was awarded the inaugural Oregon Optometric Physicians Association Legacy Past Presidents Award.

Luke Boran, from Brainerd, was awarded a $3,000 grant, which is presented to either a third or fourth year optometry student.<br/>
Announcement of the award was presented by Dr. Robert Mans, Florence Eye Clinic, chair of the Legacy Award Selection Committee at Oregon Optometric Physicians Association’s annual meeting April 14-16 at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond, Oregon.

“Luke has become a familiar face at OOPA meetings and events, and his leadership qualities have been on display for years,” Mans said in a news release. “Luke embodies OOPA’s mission of promoting, protecting and advancing the professional practice of optometry.”

The annual award, a $3,000 grant, is presented to either a third or fourth year optometry student from PUCO who is committed to practicing in Oregon upon graduation. This individual must also be an active member of the American Optometric Student Association. Eligible candidates also include OOPA members who have been in practice in the state for up to five years. The members must also be active in their respective optometric society and/or OOPA committee structure.

Boran completed rotations in Ochelata, Oklahoma (Cooweescoowee Indian Health Services) where he received laser certification; Roseburg, Oregon (Roseburg Veterans Affairs); Bandon, Oregon (Coos Eye Centers) and was on pace to complete his rotations May 5 at Gundersen Health System, Decorah Clinic, Decorah, Iowa. In addition to a lengthy list of service and volunteer work, he graduated from OOPA’s Leadership You program in April 2022.

