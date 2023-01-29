STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29
Sports

Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 29, 2023 10:06 PM
Share
Kids in skis take of from the starting line to compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Lumberjack Jaunt Kids 1 013123.jpg
Young skiers compete in the 1k kids race during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A skier smiles as they compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
013123 Lumberjack Jaunt Kids 2.jpg
Katherine Weispfenning competes in the 2k kids race during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A young skier tries not to fall while skiing.
Lumberjack Jaunt Kids 3 013123.jpg
Torii Merrill, skiing in the 1k kids race, tries not to fall during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Lumberjack Jaunt Kids 4 013123.jpg
Torii Merrill, skiing in the 1k kids race, crosses the finish line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Lumberjack Jaunt 4 013023.jpg
Classic skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Lumberjack Jaunt 5 013023.jpg
Skate skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers take off from the starting line at the arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt 2 013023.jpg
Classic skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
take off from the starting line
Lumberjack Jaunt 3 013023.jpg
Heather Baird competes in the 16k classic Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during the Lumberjack Jaunt at Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers take off from the starting line.
Lumberjack Jaunt 1 013023.jpg
Owen Baird, center, takes off at the start of the 16k classic Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during the Lumberjack Jaunt at Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (1).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (2).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (3).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (4).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (5).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (6).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (7).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (8).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (9).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (10).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (11).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (12).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (13).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (14).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (15).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (16).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (17).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (18).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (19).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (20).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (21).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (22).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (23).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (24).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (25).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (26).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (27).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (28).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (29).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (30).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (31).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (32).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (33).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (34).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (35).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (36).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (37).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (38).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (39).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (40).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (41).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (42).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (43).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (44).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (45).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (46).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (47).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 (48).JPG
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Lumberjack Jaunt Nordic Ski Race 2023 klick! Gallery
Kids in skis take of from the starting line to compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
A skier smiles as they compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
A young skier tries not to fall while skiing.
Kids compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Skiers take off from the starting line during the Lumberjack Jaunt.
Skiers take off from the starting line at the arboretum.
take off from the starting line
Skiers take off from the starting line.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.
Skiers compete in the Lumberjack Jaunt on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum.