Sunday, June 4
Lyman P. White Park Grand Opening klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:14 PM
A kid steps down from a log in a play area.
Kain Britton climbs around on logs in a play area at the new Lyman P. White Park during the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd. The park features access to the Mississippi River, an amphitheater with terraced seating, pavilions, restrooms and a log playground.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
an overview of the park.
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd. The park features access to the Mississippi River, an amphitheater with terraced seating, pavilions, restrooms and a log playground.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A kid balances and walks along a log in a play area.
Carter Dehn walks while keeping his balance on a log in a play area at the new Lyman P. White Park during the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
