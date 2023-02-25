99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

MACO elects Crow Wing County’s Debby Erickson as president

Erickson is the Crow Wing County administrative services director.

Debby Erickson
By Dispatch staff report
February 25, 2023 02:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Association of County Officers recently elected Debby Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, as its president.

Erickson succeeds Sharon Budin, Le Sueur County recorder. Other newly elected members to the Minnesota Association of County Officers Board of Directors representing regions of the state include the following: Sam Melbye, Polk County director of property records; Sarah Green, Pope County recorder; and Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County director of property and environmental resources.

Minnesota Association of County Officers appointed Brian J. Anderson, Goodhue County auditor-treasurer, to the board to fill a one-year vacancy. Also, Minnesota Association of County Officers appointed Karen Long, Chisago County recorder, and Martie Monsrud, Roseau County auditor-recorder, to fill specially designated board seats for its association partners Minnesota County Recorders Association and Minnesota Association of County Auditors, Treasurers and Finance Officers. The 2023 Minnesota Association of County Officers Board of Directors was sworn in Feb. 15 at the Minnesota Association of County Officers annual conference.

The Minnesota Association of County Officers is composed of county auditors, treasurers, recorders, financial officers and registrars in Minnesota. All 87 Minnesota counties are members. Two individual associations combine to make up the Minnesota Association of County Officers organization. These individual organizations include the Minnesota Association of County Auditors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers and the Minnesota County Recorders Association.

