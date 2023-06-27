Mailboxes to stay put in north Brainerd

BRAINERD — North Brainerd residents do not have to move their mailboxes.

A letter sent out to about 70 residents in the north Brainerd neighborhood last month telling them their mail would be held beginning June 24 if they did not erect curbside mailboxes was sent in error, according to the postmaster.

The old homes in the neighborhood typically have mailboxes or mail slots directly on the house, or mailboxes standing close to the house in the yard. The request to move them, lest mail be held, brought frustration and concern for many residents, who worried about loss of on-street parking, elderly resident safety, snow removal and the neighborhood aesthetic.

City Council members agreed to get involved last week by sending their own letter to the postmaster outlining the concerns.

Mayor Dave Badeaux said he drafted a letter but had not yet sent it before new letters from the post office arrived.

“I am just happy to see that we got everything figured out and that we are all communicating together,” Badeaux said by phone Monday, June 26.

Many of the same residents received a new letter Saturday stating the original letter was sent in error, and they do not have to move their mailboxes or worry about their mail being held.

“The postal services apologizes for this letter of misinformation and any inconvenience this has caused,” the letter concluded.

This is welcome news for Krista Soukup, president of the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association.

“We are thrilled that our neighborhood — and hopefully the city as a whole — will not have to be forced to have curbside mail,” Soukup said Monday.

But the new development does not take away all of the initial confusion.

“The new letter brings even more confusion to the USPS system and concerns over management,” Soukup said. “And given the past issues that we’ve had, this just seems to be one more thing.”

Postmaster Norman Jones told the Dispatch the letter never should have been sent out in the first place. After a brief phone conversation Monday, Jones visited the Dispatch to give his side of the story. He said he had drafted the letter but was still running it up through the chain of command before sending it.

“One of the carriers grabbed the letter, printed it out and they sent it out,” Jones said. “And then it was already out there, so I was waiting to hear back from headquarters to find out exactly how they wanted to respond to that, and that was the response … that nobody has to move their mailbox.”

The original intent of the letter, though, sprouted from carrier safety and efficiency. Jones said a north Brainerd carrier was having issues with being able park the mail truck and turn around when needed when making deliveries.

Those who received the original letter — as it did not go out to all north Brainerd residents — were likely houses where there was more concern for the carrier, Jones said.

“That’s what was explained to me,” he said.

If a mode of mail delivery is already established, Jones said the post office cannot just send a letter demanding people to move their mailboxes.

“I just apologize to the community that that happened, and it won’t happen again,” Jones said.

Soukup noted several residents already spent the time and money, however, putting up new mailboxes.

Jones said those residents could take the boxes down if they want, and the post office could help if needed.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860.