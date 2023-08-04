Malloy Farms is Crow Wing County Farm Family of the Year

BRAINERD — The Malloy family was recognized at the Crow Wing County Fair Thursday, Aug. 3, for their contributions to the agricultural industry in Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota Farm Family Recognition Program is highlighting families and growers from each of the state's 87 counties this year, said Tony Hansen, the University of Minnesota Extension regional director, at the ceremony.

“Our family recognition program honors farm families throughout the state of Minnesota for their significant contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities,” Hansen said. “Our family recognition program has honored Minnesota farmers since 1979.”

We don't feel like we’re doing anything special. We just take care of critters and raise a family. Travis Malloy, of Malloy Farms

With a few hundred head of cattle and around 1,000 acres of farmland, the Farm Family Recognition Program honored Crow Wing County’s Malloy Farms.

“We don't feel like we’re doing anything special,” said Travis Malloy, of Malloy Farms. “We just take care of critters and raise a family.”

Presenting the award to the family was Crow Wing County Commissioner Steve Barrows who went through a brief history of Malloy Farms. Barrows is the University of Minnesota extension representative for Crow Wing County.

Tom and Ione Malloy purchased the farm in the 1970s and years later, their son Jeff and his wife, Brenda, took over the main farming operation and milked cows with their sons, Travis, Scott and Tyler until 1997.

The farm then switched to raising beef and growing cash crops to sell at market and has continued to grow.

Travis and his wife, Amanda, along with their four boys, Carson, Mason, Weston and Thomas, continue to run the farm, with four generations of the family helping to make the farm a success.

“Mom and Dad live down the road a half-mile,” said Travis Malloy. “We got our place, they got their place, but we run cattle and equipment together.”

Getting the cake ready before the farm family of the Year award Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

The farm consists of a commercial cow/calf herd, registered Wagyu cattle for seedstock and meat production that is sold directly to consumers. Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed. The Malloys also grow corn, soybeans, oats and hay.

“I'm a city slicker,” Barrows said. “So for me, it means a lot, because farming is the staple of our country. Every one of us relies on what these folks do, what they produce, and what they bring to the marketplace. If we didn't have that, for me to grow my own food and put it on my table, that would probably not happen.”

Travis Malloy said the family started to raise Wagyu cattle around five years ago and it's been well. He also works with local restaurants in the area as well as selling directly to consumers.

“We just kind of feel like there are plenty of other people around here who are doing the same thing day in and day out and they end up picking us,” said Travis Malloy. “It just kind of baffles a guy like me. I'm no better than anybody else around here that's doing the same thing.”

Amanda Malloy, left, and Travis Malloy, right, talk with Steve Barrows, Crow Wing County commissioner, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, before the award ceremony at the Crow Wing County Fair. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

The Malloys are involved in numerous aspects of the Crow Wing County Fair, from exhibiting to Amanda’s supervision of the rabbit barn. Travis and Amanda teach Sunday School and volunteer in their local schools and the local T-ball league. The Malloys are members of the Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and the Mississippi Valley Cattlemen’s Association. They also support 4-H and FFA.

For more information about Malloy Farms, call 218-820-2082. They are located at 11306 County Highway 44 in Long Lake Township.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .