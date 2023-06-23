Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children makes court appearance

BRAINERD — To allow for evaluation and investigative results to be completed, attorneys requested more time in the criminal case against a 20-year-old Brainerd man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Crow Wing County.

Ethan Lance Flory was charged March 20 with second-degree criminal sexual assault with the victim being younger than 14 and the perpetrator being greater than 36 months older. The maximum sentence for the crime is 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

In a separate charge from February of 2022, Flory pleaded guilty Dec. 28, 2022, to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with the victim being younger than 14 and the perpetrator being greater than 36 months older. The maximum sentence is 30 years and $40,000.

Flory appeared Tuesday, June 20, before Judge Charles Halverson in Crow Wing County District Court on both court cases. Flory’s attorney, Mark Hansen, and Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage informed Halverson they would need to postpone the hearing and sentencing as both parties were waiting for a psychosexual evaluation and pre-sentence investigation to be completed.

Halverson did not object to the request and set a court date for July 26.

Before leaving, Flory asked Halverson to amend the restraining order to allow him to travel to the Brainerd License Office to obtain a license, which he said was needed for employment.

Halverson told Flory he did not have the ability to amend the restraining order and he would need to fill out paperwork to make the request as the court would need to speak to the victims beforehand.

Flory posted $25,000 bond March 30 and is no longer in the custody of the Crow Wing County Jail.

Most recent criminal sexual conduct

According to court documents, on March 8 law enforcement was notified of a child at school displaying concerning behaviors, including pulling his pants and underwear down and telling school staff that he was going to urinate on the floor.

Staff had a brief conversation with the child at which point the child said "Ethan" had put his hands down the child's pants and demonstrated to staff what "Ethan" did by putting his own hand down his pants.

Flory said he and the child were playing in his room and while playing, "my hand accidentally went down (their) pants." Flory admitted that his hand touched the child inappropriately, "for about a minute."

After the interview, Flory was arrested and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail.

The child’s mother also told investigators she was unaware of her child's disclosure to the school; however, she had become suspicious of Flory after his recent arrest for similar allegations involving another child.

Previous criminal sexual conduct

According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2022, law enforcement responded to a sexual assault call where a father received a text message from his oldest son telling him he needed to come home.

Upon arrival home, the son told his father that a younger child, a 6-year-old boy, said Flory made him pull down his pants at which time Flory tickled him through his underwear.

During an interview Feb. 8, 2022, the child said Flory "pulled down my pants and tickled me." As he was explaining this, he pointed to his groin area. Flory told the child not to tell his parents. The child told interviewers he then went home and told his older brother.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .