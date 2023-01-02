99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Man faces DWI charges after Wadena County crash

Rear-end crash in Wing River Township on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, results in the arrest of a Sebeka man.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office vehicle
By Dispatch staff report
January 02, 2023 04:16 PM
WING RIVER TOWNSHIP — A Sebeka man faces criminal charges after a two-vehicle crash in Wadena County in which alcohol was believed to be a factor.

The man was in a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck when he rear-ended a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, North Dakota, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in Wing River Township, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the ditch. McCammitt was transported to Tri-County Health Care Hospital in Wadena by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

The pickup truck driver was charged by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office with criminal vehicular operation-causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Verndale Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, the Sebeka Police Department and John’s Car Care.

