Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Katie Yaunick and her horse

Matthew Richard Dircks, 45, Brainerd, pleaded guilty Monday, June 26, to gross misdemeanor reckless driving-driving consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk.

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd, MN.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — The man accused of striking and killing Katie Marie Yaunick with his vehicle as she walked with her horse on Thompson Road pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Appearing Monday in Crow Wing County District Court before Judge Patricia Aanes, Matthew Richard Dircks, 45, Brainerd, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor reckless driving-driving consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days jail, a $3,000 fine or both. Dircks sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 22 in Crow Wing County District Court.

Other charges of felony criminal vehicular homicide and misdemeanor traffic regulation-failure to use due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian were dismissed.

The charges stem from a June 13, 2022, collision in which Dircks was driving his pickup truck on Thompson Road southeast of Brainerd and struck Yaunick and her horse as the two were walking along the road. Both Yaunick, 33, and her horse died at the scene of the crash.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Dircks, he told Crow Wing County Sheriff’s investigators he was not fully paying attention because of a personal issue, was looking down as he was driving and looked up to see Yaunick and her horse about 70-80 yards away. Dircks tried to swerve to avoid Yaunick and her horse but hit both.

According to a crash scene investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Dircks was traveling 52-58 mph in a 55 mph zone, with daylight and dry road conditions and no visual obstructions that would have prevented him from seeing Yaunick.

The state patrol investigation also determined Yaunick had been walking her horse about 2 feet into the driving lane on Thompson Road when the horse was struck by Dircks’ pickup. The force of that collision pulled Yaunick into the pickup, too.

In his petition Monday to enter a guilty plea, Dircks wrote, “While driving I put my head down and closed my eyes which caused me to strike (Katie Yaunick) and her horse, who were walking in the roadway. By striking them, I caused (Katie Yaunick) and her horse to subsequently die.”

By Dispatch staff report
