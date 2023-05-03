Male rescued after jumping from Laurel Street bridge

BRAINERD — A male was rescued Tuesday, May 2, from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Laurel Street bridge.

The male, of an unknown age, was pulled from the Mississippi River around 6 p.m. shortly after he jumped from the bridge, said Brainerd Police Sgt. Joel Reed.

No other information was available Tuesday evening.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .