Male rescued after jumping from Laurel Street bridge
A male was rescued from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Laurel Street bridge.
BRAINERD — A male was rescued Tuesday, May 2, from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Laurel Street bridge.
The male, of an unknown age, was pulled from the Mississippi River around 6 p.m. shortly after he jumped from the bridge, said Brainerd Police Sgt. Joel Reed.
No other information was available Tuesday evening.
1/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.
2/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.
3/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.
TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .
ADVERTISEMENT