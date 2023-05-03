99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Male rescued after jumping from Laurel Street bridge

A male was rescued from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Laurel Street bridge.

Law enforcement responds Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge over the Mississippi River in Brainerd after a male jumped from the bridge.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 7:31 PM

BRAINERD — A male was rescued Tuesday, May 2, from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Laurel Street bridge.

The male, of an unknown age, was pulled from the Mississippi River around 6 p.m. shortly after he jumped from the bridge, said Brainerd Police Sgt. Joel Reed.

No other information was available Tuesday evening.

1/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.
2/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.
3/3: After a male jumped, law enforcement responded Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to the Laurel Street bridge.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
