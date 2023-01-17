STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
March for Life planned for Jan. 22

The March commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.

Rolled up newspapers illustrate a news brief or event.
Residents carrying signs and banners in protest of abortion walked down South Sixth Street Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Brainerd to mark the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court Decision. The march started at the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets and ended at the steps of the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for an outdoor rally.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 06:57 AM
BRAINERD — The March for Life will begin 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the corner of South Sixth and Oak streets in Brainerd.

Participants should gather there prior to the start of the march. The Brainerd Police Department will escort the marchers as they travel on foot to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse for a rally. Signs and banners will be provided to the marchers.

Brainerd March for Life 2022
Residents gather at the steps of the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Brainerd to mark the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court Decision.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Several local pastors and legislators will be on hand to speak to the participants at the courthouse rally, which will commence when the marchers arrive there.

The march commemorates the tens of millions of lives lost to abortion, including almost 700,000 in Minnesota, according to a news release.

By Dispatch staff report
