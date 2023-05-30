99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Marching as a reminder

The group left around 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, on a rucksack 6-mile march to remind others of the meaning behind the holiday weekend.

Group of veterans walking on Memorial Day
Kacie Dixon, left, Jeff Kerfeld and Ben Cannon march with their group along Highway 371 Monday, May 29, 2023, after a long holiday in the Brainerd lakes area to remind others what Memorial Day stands for.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Seven veterans and one civilian stepped off around 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, on a rucksack march, looking to remind those headed home from Memorial Day along Highway 371 after a long holiday in the Brainerd lakes area, of the reasoning behind the holiday.

The group left from the National Conductor Constructors business location along Highway 371 north of Brainerd and planned to march at least 6 miles, up and down the highway.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

In its second year, Ben Cannon, an Army veteran, said he started the march as a way to remind others what Memorial Day stands for and to raise money for veteran organizations.

“I wanted people in the area to remember what today stands for,” Cannon said. “And one of the biggest reasons that we're doing this is so as everyone leaves from their fun weekend, they remember — there's so, so many of us that didn't come home, that can't enjoy this weekend.”

Collins Brothers donated the time of one of their tow trucks as a safety follow vehicle for the march, Cannon said.

Last year, Cannon said they were able to raise around $5,000 and donated half to Veteran Valor Farm and the other half to American Heroes Outdoors. As of Memorial Day 2023, the group has raised about $2,600 this year and is still collecting donations.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
