99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

May 11 marks end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency

The state health department reported COVID-19 will remain part of its everyday work even as the shift continues to move away from the emergency response to a more traditional public health role.

COVID19Mask.JPG
Illustration by Metro Newspaper Service.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:16 PM

The federal COVID-19 public health emergency will end Thursday, May 11.

“The end of the federal public health emergency signifies another turning point in our progress to manage this disease that has impacted all of our lives over the last three and a half years.

We are in a better place now to manage COVID-19 because of the availability of things like testing, treatments, and especially vaccines. These tools help us lessen some of the severe impacts from this disease,” the Minnesota Department of Health reported in a news release.

“However, COVID-19 is not gone, and continued progress will depend on all of us continuing to use these tools and other prevention steps to help protect ourselves and others. Even as the public health emergency ends, it’s important to know that COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are still free at this time. People may see some changes to costs for COVID-19 tests depending on their insurance.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The state health department reported COVID-19 will remain part of its everyday work even as the shift continues to move away from the emergency response to a more traditional public health role. Updated information on COVID-19 will continue to be part of the health department’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting Thursday, people who enabled COVID-19 exposure notifications on their phone will see a message that the service is no longer available. Exposure notifications in Minnesota relied on technology that was able to be shared with states through funding at the national level that will be stopping as the federal public health emergency ends.

Exposure notifications ending means people who were using this technology on their phone will no longer receive notifications about a possible COVID-19 exposure. People who have a positive test through a lab will no longer receive a code to use on their phone to notify others of an exposure, and people who test positive with an at-home test will no longer be able to request a code to use on their phone to notify people.

“Even though exposure notifications are being turned off at a national level, it is still important to take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the health department stated. “Get vaccinated. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you have COVID-19 or if you were exposed, follow current recommendations found on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) .”

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
May 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
RoboticsCass Lake-BenaCoachesand Student AwardState Level.jpg
Local
Area robotics teams gain recognition
May 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
050623 Northern Pines Mental Health 8.jpg
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Northern Pines celebrates opening of mental health urgent care clinic
May 10, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-BLA-Golf-Guide.jpg
Sports
2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide
May 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 10
May 10, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jerr Johnson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Johnson returns to lead Warriors
May 10, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Dylan Pikula
Local
First grader applies for Brainerd teaching position
May 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke