Mayor's Prayer Breakfast features PGA pro Wally Armstrong

NISSWA — A room full of elected officials, friends and family came together Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Grand View Lodge for the eighth annual Lakes Area Mayors Prayer Breakfast.

With coffee flowing, more than 300 people gathered to listen to retired PGA pro and author Wally Armstrong talk about life, mulligans and God.

Armstrong competed in more than 300 PGA Tour events during the 1970s and ‘80s, including numerous U.S. and British Opens, Masters, PGA and Tournament Players Championships. He is also the author of “In His Grip” and “The Mulligan,” which was made into a movie in 2022.

In a welcome pamphlet offered at the event, Armstrong said, “The Bible is a box of Mulligans. Jesus gives you His perfect scorecard in exchange for yours. You turn it in and you gain eternal life. Like a caddy walks beside a player, He promises to walk beside you as your lifelong companion and guide.”

Lakes Area Mayors Prayer Breakfast chairman Chris Close recited the breakfast's prayer verse, Matthew 5:14-15, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.”

Welcoming Armstrong to the stage, Close said he was surprised when they met the other day as he expected Armstrong to want to get a few rounds in at the course around the area, though Armstrong had other plans.

“Walleye, walleye, walleye,” is all he wanted, Close said of meeting Armstrong. He wanted to go fishing and eat some good walleye.

“Thank you for the hospitality and it's great to be here,” Armstrong said. “Mayors and all the other elected representatives that are here today, I'm going to talk about mulligans in my life and talk about faith mulligans.”

To make sure everyone was on the same page, Armstrong explained what a mulligan was to the crowded room.

“A mulligan is when you're up on that first tee and you're playing with friends,” Armstrong said. “This of course isn't legal on the PGA Tour, but you're out there for your first shot and you take your swing. Then you watch the ball go out and then all of a sudden, it's in the woods or in the trees. And you go, ‘Oh gosh, what a horrible start.’ And you stand and wait for one of your partners to give you that wonderful offer, ‘Take a mulligan.’ Which means you get to do a do over. You don't deserve it. So it's a gift. You can't earn it; you have to receive it.”

Darrel Olson, Baxter mayor, said the message resonated with him.

“I think that's a powerful message that second chances are available to us and probably all of us have experienced a need of them from time to time,” Olson said.

As he continued talking about mulligans, Armstrong remembered a time he was in college and got a chance to caddy for golfing great and World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player on the PGA tour.

“When Gary came out of the locker room, he had these three giant bananas,” Armstrong said. “‘What's the bananas for?’ I asked him and he says, ‘Well, I have a contract with Chiquita Banana company and I have to eat these bananas during the round.’”

The first tournament went off without a hitch, but somehow Armstrong forgot some of the bananas in Player’s bag before they went to a tournament in New Orleans, a week later.

Playing in a rainstorm in the New Orleans tournament, Player asked for his rain jacket. And when Armstrong opened the pouch on the golf bag, he found the forgotten bananas. After a week in the bag, the bananas had turned Player’s jacket and gloves into a sticky mess.

“Well, that was the end of my caddy career,” Armstrong said. “But he gave me a mulligan. He said, ‘That's OK, Wally.’ And through his encouragement, I ended up going through the qualifying schools and 10 years later, I was at the Masters playing a practice round with him.”

Toward his senior year of college, Armstrong found himself on the sidelines due to an injury. During that time he found himself slipping into a dark place. “I was the all-American golfer and then in my fraternity, I was the all-American drunk,” he said.

It was during that time Armstrong said he was gifted a mulligan as he found a Christian athletes club meeting in the stadium. And finding God helped him turn his life around and find purpose in life.

“He's given me a platform as a professional golfer that people kind of want to hear what it's like to play professional golf, so I just share stories about my golf career,” Armstrong said. “And then I share the most important thing about me, my personal faith in Christ. To encourage people to make that walk, whether they're a professional athlete, or a businessman or housewife.”

“When you get speakers that come in and they share their message with you, you don't have to be religious to take something from that and understand what that means in terms of us coming together and seeing how life is all about us sharing experiences,” Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux said after the event. “Sometimes we need second chances, so it was a great message today.”

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .