McGregor resident recognized with national Corps’ award

McGREGOR — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers national headquarters recently recognized Tammy Frauenshuh, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District and McGregor resident, with the 2023 Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence.

The Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence is given annually to recognize outstanding work in interpretation and environmental education at a Corps of Engineers recreational facility, based on creativity and originality, producing a positive experience for visitors and enhancing the public’s understanding of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Frauenshuh was formerly the site lead at Sandy Lake Dam and Recreation Area in McGregor and was recently promoted to the St. Paul District’s recreation and natural resources planner. The award recognized Frauenshuh’s ability to spread the messages of environmental stewardship, recreation and flood risk management, as well as fostering a well-rounded and innovative interpretive program.

“Tammy’s contribution to the recreation and natural resource branch mission is extensive,” said Randy Urich, chief of the recreation and natural resources project office, in a news release. “She takes great pride in ensuring our visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience at our recreation areas. Tammy’s commitment is exemplary, and her hard work is an inspiration to everyone around her.”

The idea of becoming a park ranger and the importance of interpretation took hold with Frauenshuh at a young age. As a youth, she was brought to several federal parks on a family road trip in the western United States.

“We were taking a ranger guided tour of some cliff dwellings and a light bulb went off in my young mind. I realized that you could get a job showing people these amazing places and connect them with our nation’s lands and waters, history, and visiting safely — what an awesome way to make a living!” Frauenshuh said.

The award was named for Hiram Chittenden who was the major designer of facilities at Yellowstone National Park, and eventually oversaw the St. Paul District for the Army Corps of Engineers in 1901.