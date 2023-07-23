Medical cannabis dispensary to locate in Baxter

BAXTER — An applicant sought approval for a medical cannabis dispensary in the city of Baxter.

The Baxter City Council heard the request Tuesday, July 18, at its regular council session. The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval. The applicant sought a zoning ordinance amendment to allow medical cannabis dispensary to be a permitted use in the city’s Commercial 2 zone, for regional commercial district. The Planning Commission details noted the state Legislature licensed two manufacturers or providers of medical cannabis in the state and RISE, the applicant in Baxter, was one of the two.

RISE, which operates eight dispensaries in Minnesota, stated their plans are to move the company’s Hibbing site to Baxter, with plans to locate at 14091 Baxter Drive, in the Westport Shopping Center. RISE reports having 79 dispensaries across 14 states.

“Crow Wing County has the highest number of registered medical patients in the entire state of Minnesota, totaling roughly 4,000 patients,” RISE reported in written documents to the city. “No cultivation or processing of cannabis products will occur on site. Curbside dispensing will occur at this location as authorized by the Minnesota Department of Health.”

In speaking to the council, Community Development Director Josh Doty said staff reached out to each of the cities with medical cannabis dispensaries to inquire about the zoning process and any negative impacts. Green Thumb Industries is the parent company to Leafline Labs of Chicago, which does business as RISE Dispensary. Most of the other cities amended their ordinances to allow the proposed use as a permitted use, some allowed the dispensaries as a conditional use and some allowed them without any zoning amendment needed. Doty said just one complaint was mentioned in contacting other cities.

“So what you're considering tonight is a medical cannabis dispensary, which is regulated under a different section of statute than adult use cannabis,” Doty said. “So the current guidance is that adult use cannabis would become available in terms of sale of adult use products on Jan. 1 2025. … The applicant has been forthright about the fact that they would pursue the adult use sales within their facility but would still continue to operate a medical cannabis dispensary at this location.”

The state Legislature legalized adult use cannabis in Minnesota in 2023, which would be in effect in 2025. RISE Dispensary has locations in Eagan, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Willmar, Mankato, Coon Rapids and New Hope. Qualifying conditions for medical use include cancer, glaucoma, post traumatic stress disorder, autism, terminal illness, chronic pain, epilepsy and seizures, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory bowel disease, sickle cell disease, Alzheimer’s disease, as well as other conditions. Dosage comes in the form of a pill, liquid, topical, lozenge, powder, tincture and oil.

The Baxter facility would use two suites in the Westport Mall. RISE plans to remodel the units and employ 10 to 12 people.

“The dispensary staff will be comprised of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and patient care specialists,” RISE reported. “... The proposed hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility will be equipped with more than forty surveillance cameras, constantly providing complete coverage of the interior and exterior of the facility.”

The Baxter City Council heard the update from staff, had documents and the Planning Commission notes. The applicant was also present. Without further discussion, the council voted 4-1 in approval with Council member Connie Lyscio opposed.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.