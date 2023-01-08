Meditation sessions offered in February

BRAINERD — “An Introduction to Meditation” sessions will be offered 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays in February in the upstairs forum room at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd.

Each session will be different, but participants do not need to attend each week. The sessions will focus on stress reduction, relaxation, mindfulness and inner peace. A freewill offering is requested for use of the building.

The sessions will be facilitated by Dan Hegstad. Anyone with questions can reach Hegstad at dan@danhegstad.com .