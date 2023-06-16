Memorial car show planned

NISSWA — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund and the Ed Duus family will host the third Annual "Fast Eddie's" Memorial Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, rain or shine, at the Nisswa American Legion.

Classic, antique and modern era cars will be on display and The Word Radio, 102.7 FM, with Kvamme & Co. will broadcast live from the show.

The Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary will provide refreshments. There will be a silent auction, door prizes and free admission for spectators.

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund members will be on hand to provide information to men and their families relating to early detection and/or battling prostate cancer.

All car show proceeds will go to the prostate cancer fund support group mission — a designated fund of the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation.

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund's mission is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. Information is key to early detection and/or living with prostate cancer.

This event is in memory of Ed Duus.

For more information, visit lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or gary@lpcfund.org .