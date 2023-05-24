Memorial Day to be celebrated May 29

BRAINERD — Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Laurel Street bridge in Brainerd.

A wreath will be thrown into the Mississippi River, honoring those lost at sea. The next stop will be the All Veterans Memorial to honor men and women of the Armed Forces. The Bataan Death March will be remembered. Taps will be played along with a three-volley rifle salute at each of the events.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Second Avenue Northeast, east to Third Avenue Northeast, then north on Third Avenue Northeast to the Evergreen Cemetery.

At 11 a.m., the main ceremony will begin. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to the National Guard Armory, 1115 Wright St., Brainerd. Details can be found at www.BrainerdVFW.org .

Memorial Day observances have been happening annually since 1968 and conducted under the auspices of the Brainerd Area Memorial Day Committee, which consists of officers and members of area veterans organizations, auxiliaries and other interested persons.

The committee begins its monthly meetings in January or February to plan and organize that year’s events. Anyone interested in helping to continue this important event are welcome to participate and share their talents.