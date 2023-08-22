Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Memorial for Jacob Borgstrom

Kaitlyn Borgstrom rode the horse "Sunshine" and carried the American flag during the opening ceremony of the Jacob Borgstrom Memorial Show.

Kaitlyn Borgstrom rode the horse "Sunshine" and carried the American flag during the opening ceremony of the Jacob Borgstrom Memorial Show Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

Kaitlyn Borgstrom rode the horse "Sunshine" and carried the American flag during the Jacob Borgstrom Memorial Show opening ceremony Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Hundreds of area residents attended the fun horse show and silent auction fundraiser.

