Merrifield man injured in snowmobile crash

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton.

View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Crow Wing County Sheriff
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 11:12 AM
IRONTON — A 62-year-old Merrifield man was injured after he crashed his snowmobile on County Road 128 in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton. According to the report, the man was snowmobiling with a group when he lost control and hit a tree.

The man became separated from his group after the crash and called 911 to report a possible broken leg.

The driver of the snowmobile, Michael Henry Rader, suffered a fractured leg and was transported to the hospital.

Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle said they used the What3Words app to locate Rader and a tracked utility vehicle with a rescue sled to get to him, as he was about a mile down a groomed snowmobile trail.

Bodle said the snowmobile party drove past the man twice before finding him in the woods and recommended anyone participating in outdoor activities to download the What3Words app to assist with a rescue.

Assisting at the scene were the Deerwood Fire Department, the Deerwood Police Department, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance and Zone 4 First Responders.

