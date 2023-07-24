Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Milaca man found dead in the West Branch Rum River

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, July 22, near the 7700 block of Davenport Road.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office badge.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:33 PM

MILACA — A 47-year-old Milaca man died Saturday, July 22, after his vehicle landed in the West Branch Rum River in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:48 p.m. near the 7700 block of Davenport Road. According to the report, a 2009 white Chevy truck was northbound on Davenport Road when it went off the road to the left and struck a concrete culvert, sending it airborne, striking another concrete culvert on the north side of the river.

The truck came to rest on its driver's side in approximately 2 feet of water.

The driver of the truck, Jonathan Charles Grambart, was found still seat-belted in the driver's seat and was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The sheriff’s office reported alcohol may have been a factor.

Assisting at the scene were Milaca Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

