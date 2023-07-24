Milaca man found dead in the West Branch Rum River

MILACA — A 47-year-old Milaca man died Saturday, July 22, after his vehicle landed in the West Branch Rum River in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 5:48 p.m. near the 7700 block of Davenport Road. According to the report, a 2009 white Chevy truck was northbound on Davenport Road when it went off the road to the left and struck a concrete culvert, sending it airborne, striking another concrete culvert on the north side of the river.

The truck came to rest on its driver's side in approximately 2 feet of water.

The driver of the truck, Jonathan Charles Grambart, was found still seat-belted in the driver's seat and was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The sheriff’s office reported alcohol may have been a factor.

Assisting at the scene were Milaca Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.

