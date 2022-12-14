Mille Lacs County crash injures 3

SOUTH HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three people, including an area man and woman, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 169 near Tamarac Road in South Harbor Township in Mille Lacs County.

David James Ringstrom, 30, Brainerd, was northbound on Highway 169 in his 2009 Toyota 4Runner, when he lost control on snowy and icy roads, hitting a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound.

Ringstrom was transported to Mille Lacs Health System for non-life-threatening injuries, along with the drivers of the other two vehicles — 62-year-old Josephine Elise Bettinger of Nowthen and 63-year-old Tammy Colleen Hiller of Aitkin.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Onamia Fire Department assisted at the scene.