News Local

Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group presents lunch and learn event

The event will feature a presentation about the Keep It Clean campaign, a new effort to reduce waste left on the ice.

Mille Lacs’ sandy shoreline west of Malmo
Keep It Clean is a new effort to reduce waste left on the ice of area waters.
Contributed / Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe DNR
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

WEALTHWOOD — Area residents, property owners and visitors are all invited to a free lunch and presentation by the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group at noon April 15 at Red Door Resort, 38421 State Highway 18, on the north side of Mille Lacs Lake.

The organization’s first-ever lunch and learn will feature a presentation about the Keep It Clean campaign. Keep It Clean is a new effort to reduce waste left on the ice. Presenters will include Ann Brucciani Lyon, Mille Lacs Keep It Clean coordinator, and Bret Grundmeier, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer. James Dougherty and Brian Linne will share Red Door Resort’s story. Those attending are invited to stay for a Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group meeting following the presentation.

Visit https://millelacswatershed.org/lunch-learn to sign up. Registration deadline is April 5.

Future lunch and learns are planned for June 24 and Sept. 23.

Visit https://MilleLacsWatershed.org for further details.

