Minneapolis man receives stayed sentence in Cass Lake stabbing death

WALKER — A 35-year-old Minneapolis man received a stayed sentence Tuesday, July 25, for the stabbing death of another man in 2022 near Cass Lake.

Floyd Robert Desjarlais admitted to stabbing Makhoa Martin in May 2022 while the two argued and physically fought at a home in Pike Bay Township north of Cass Lake. Desjarlais accepted a plea agreement May 24, 2023, to a charge of felony first-degree assault.

Floyd Desjarlais. Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Desjarlais appeared Tuesday before Judge Christopher Strandlie in Cass County District Court. Before sentencing, Cass County Attorney Benjamin Lindstrom told Strandlie Martin's father, Jeremy Jones, wanted to address the court before sentencing.

Jones said it’s a troubling issue because Martin had just come back into his life before being taken away. He also talked about how close he is with Desjarlais.

“I want the best for (Desjarlais),” Jones told the court, adding that he did not want to lose two family members through the crime.

Strandlie also read a part of the presentence investigation, in which Jones told the court he wants Desjarlais to get the help he needs in Minnesota Teen Challenge and he’ll be there when Desjarlais gets out of prison.

Strandlie said he would grant the downward departure in sentencing, in part because of what Jones told the court.

“If you can beat this addiction … you can accomplish great things,” Strandlie said.

Desjarlais told the court he was sorry, saying he couldn’t express how it felt to make that decision.

With the plea agreement, charges of felony second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and felony first-degree manslaughter against Desjarlais were dismissed.

Desjarlais was sentenced to 189 months in prison, with 382 days of jail credit, to be stayed for five years while on probation; successfully complete Teen Challenge and any aftercare; remain law-abiding, and to not partake in any alcohol or controlled substance use. Desjarlais said he would like to pay for Martin’s headstone.

Criminal complaint against Desjarlais

Desjarlais is accused of stabbing Martin to death on May 14, 2022, while the two argued and physically fought at a home in Pike Bay Township, north of Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a medical situation at the home on the 16000 block of Waboose Trail. Deputies arrived on the scene and learned Martin suffered a stab wound. Martin was later pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Desjarlais, the owner of the home where the stabbing occurred told deputies Martin was his grandson, who’d been in a fight with Desjarlais. The homeowner said the two were drinking together and started arguing. He told deputies his grandson did not want to fight but ended up beating up Desjarlais.

The homeowner broke up the fight between the two and said his grandson walked away while Desjarlais was on the ground. The victim’s grandfather went to a neighbor’s house to get help for Desjarlais, and as he walked back, he saw Desjarlais get up and run away.

Investigators at the scene identified the area outside where the confrontation occurred, finding the bat, scuff marks, a pool of blood, and a small lock-blade knife.

Deputies found Desjarlais inside a nearby home, with a trail of blood on the steps and door. After his arrest, he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An autopsy of Martin showed the cause of death was blood loss from a stab wound in his left chest. Stabbing injuries to the side of his head and on his hands were also present, along with bruises on several areas of his body and his liver.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .