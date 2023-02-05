99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits welcomes 6 additions to its 2023 board of directors

One member is Amy Gray who serves as the executive director of Kinship Partners in Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 09:57 AM
The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits announced the addition of six nonprofit leaders to the organization's 2023 board of directors, including Amy Gray of Brainerd.

Other members include Sam Amundson, Detroit Lakes; Feather LaRoche, Minneapolis; Sara Sommarstrom, St. Paul; May yer Thao, St. Paul; and Xavier Vazquez, Minneapolis.

Representing both Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota nonprofits, each will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

"We are proud that MCN demonstrates the importance of stakeholders being represented on boards," said Nonoko Sato, executive director of Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, in a news release. "Our board members provide valuable insights about the needs and opportunities of our vibrant and diverse nonprofit sector. We are so excited to have these six exceptional nonprofit leaders join the board to partner with our team members and help set the strategic direction for one of the largest statewide associations of nonprofits in the country."

Amy Gray serves as the executive director of Kinship Partners in Brainerd. Gray has a master’s degree in advocacy and political leadership and has worked in the nonprofit and community development sectors for nearly 15 years.

To learn more about the board or individual board members, visit mcnboard.org .

By Dispatch staff report
