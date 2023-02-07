99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Farm Business Management celebrates 70 Years

A celebration event will be Sept. 11 in St. Cloud.

A graphic showing the Minnesota State Farm Business Management program logo surrounded by participating colleges in the state of Minnesota.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 11:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

STAPLES — The Minnesota State Farm Business Management program is celebrating its 70th year of offering educational programming to students.

In 1953, the FBM program was established to educate active farmers in Minnesota using a student-centered, one-on-one instructional approach. FBM has grown from humble beginnings to over 2,800 students today. The Farm Business Management program will recognize this growth and more during their yearlong celebration, ending with a recognition celebration in September.

The Farm Business Management program, which is offered at seven institutions across the state, including Central Lakes College in Staples, works to provide educational opportunities for students to be successful in a competitive agricultural environment. This vision has been constant over the years, but the tools used to deliver education and farmers served has expanded. Paper records have moved to electronic, small single-family operations have grown to thousands of acres and head of livestock, and specialty crop production and urban farming is on the rise.

“The Farm Business Management program has historically been one of the best kept secrets, but at the same time, has also been one of the most valuable Minnesota resources available to assist farmers in making decisions that support their goals and promote business success,” said Keith Olander, director of AgCentric, the Northern Agricultural Center of Excellence, in a news release.

In addition to educational programming, the Farm Business Management program has become the leader for providing agricultural data for the statewide database. This database is recognized as a trusted source of financial data in agriculture production across Minnesota and nationally. Based on information from farmers enrolled in the program, this database enables students to compare their farm to a peer group, improving their ability to manage. It is the most comprehensive source of whole farm and enterprise information available.

ADVERTISEMENT

To recognize 70 years of the Farm Business Management program in Minnesota, a celebration event is being planned for Sept. 11 in St. Cloud. If interested in attending contact Minnesota Farm Business Management at agcentric@gmail.com or 218-894-5141.

Related Topics: AGRICULTURECENTRAL LAKES COLLEGESTAPLES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months
Crow Wing County Jail looks to be fully staffed in the coming months as jails around the state are forced to reduce their inmate numbers.
February 07, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
DispatchNewsBriefcloseup.jpg
Local
DNR webinars cover burbot fishing, bald eagles
The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free, but registration is required.
February 07, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
Onamia rollover injures 2
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. in Onamia Township, south of Onamia.
February 07, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report