Minnesota Power ready to respond to winter storm

DULUTH — Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are working to mitigate potential power outages and ensure adequate staffing to respond as safely and as quickly as possible to any outages caused by snow and gusty winds predicted for this week in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Wednesday through Saturday. The biggest threat for power outages is expected to come from trees still loaded down with snow from last week’s wet, heavy snowfall. High winds, coupled with low temperatures this week that will make the trees more brittle, could lead to more trees and limbs contacting power lines. Minnesota Power has been working since last week’s storm to pre-emptively remove trees that threaten power lines and could cause an outage.

Despite the preventative tree removals, power outages are still possible during this storm. Travel and working conditions are expected to be hazardous and difficult at times and could slow any response during what is expected to be bitterly cold and windy weather.

Minnesota Power is part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Network and will work to secure additional resources from neighboring utilities depending on the magnitude of outages. It is important to note that severe weather is predicted for much of the country, and resources are

limited as utilities across the nation are responding to, preparing for or assessing weather-related outages.

The safety of crews and the safety of customers are a priority when responding to power outages. People are urged to stay away from downed power lines and not attempt to remove tree branches that may have fallen on lines. Always assume that any wires, including downed wires, are energized and can cause injury or death.

For information on how to prepare and what to do during cold-weather power outages, go to the Minnesota Power winter weather safety webpage at www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter/WinterWeatherSafety or the Superior Water, Light and Power winter weather safety page at www.swlp.com/OutageSafety/WinterWeatherSafety .