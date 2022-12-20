Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Power ready to respond to winter storm

A winter storm warning is in effect for Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Saturday.

A line of Minnesota Power vehicles in a staging area preparing to tackle winter storm repairs
Crews with Minnesota Power line up in a Cloquet staging area preparing to repair power lines damaged by a strong winter storm, Dec. 13-14, 2022.
Contributed / Minnesota Power
By Dispatch staff report
December 20, 2022 04:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are working to mitigate potential power outages and ensure adequate staffing to respond as safely and as quickly as possible to any outages caused by snow and gusty winds predicted for this week in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Wednesday through Saturday. The biggest threat for power outages is expected to come from trees still loaded down with snow from last week’s wet, heavy snowfall. High winds, coupled with low temperatures this week that will make the trees more brittle, could lead to more trees and limbs contacting power lines. Minnesota Power has been working since last week’s storm to pre-emptively remove trees that threaten power lines and could cause an outage.

Despite the preventative tree removals, power outages are still possible during this storm. Travel and working conditions are expected to be hazardous and difficult at times and could slow any response during what is expected to be bitterly cold and windy weather.

Minnesota Power is part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Network and will work to secure additional resources from neighboring utilities depending on the magnitude of outages. It is important to note that severe weather is predicted for much of the country, and resources are
limited as utilities across the nation are responding to, preparing for or assessing weather-related outages.

The safety of crews and the safety of customers are a priority when responding to power outages. People are urged to stay away from downed power lines and not attempt to remove tree branches that may have fallen on lines. Always assume that any wires, including downed wires, are energized and can cause injury or death.

ADVERTISEMENT

For information on how to prepare and what to do during cold-weather power outages, go to the Minnesota Power winter weather safety webpage at www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter/WinterWeatherSafety or the Superior Water, Light and Power winter weather safety page at www.swlp.com/OutageSafety/WinterWeatherSafety .

Related Topics: SEVERE WEATHERWINTER STORMWEATHERMINNESOTA POWER
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs