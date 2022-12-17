Minnesota Power reinforces storm response with addition of outside resources

DULUTH — Minnesota Power crews are making progress in restoring power after this week’s winter storm, and have brought in reinforcements from Kansas City Power and Light to assist in the effort.

Forty lineworkers, with their support services from Kansas City, Missouri, will arrive Friday night and will be assigned to power restoration in the hardest-hit areas efforts in the areas from Crosby to Walker

and from Cloquet to Hinckley.

They join about 30 contract lineworkers from MP Systems, MJ Electric and Hooper Construction already onsite or now traveling to the Northland, along with tree removal contractors.

Specialized tree contractors also are bringing a number of “giraffes,” circular pruning saws mounted

on extending arms that can quickly and efficiently remove trees that have fallen on or threaten to fall on power lines, Minnesota Power reported in a news release.

With the additional resources available Saturday, Minnesota Power expects to have power restored to most customers by Sunday evening, though additional outages are possible if weather conditions worsen as the heavy snow remains on trees. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, about 4,200 customers remained without power. At the height of the storm early Wednesday, about 18,000 customers were without power.

Minnesota Power crews work in an elevated bucket and on the ground on a power line surrounded by snowy woods south of Moose Lake after the multi-day snowstorm that began late Tuesday, Dec. 14.<br/> Contributed / Minnesota Power

Customers still without power this evening should consider securing alternative lodging for at least one night.

“This is the worst winter storm we have faced in terms of the number of outages and trouble reports, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we deal with the difficult conditions in the field,” said Dan Gunderson, vice president of Transmission and Distribution, in the news release. “Long outages can disrupt daily life – in fact power at my own home is still out, so we understand the inconvenience and are doing our best to get the power back on.”

Heavy, wet snow and high winds brought down numerous trees and limbs on power lines across the company’s service area. The largest outages on Friday were centered along the I-35 corridor from Cloquet to Hinckley and in the Nisswa-Pine River-Walker area north of Brainerd. Minnesota Power crews from areas to the north, where there were fewer outages, are in the Cloquet-Sandstone area assisting the response.

All available crews are in the field working to restore power. The deep, wet and heavy snow is still hampering access in many areas, and trees continue to fall into power lines under the weight of the snow.

The company reported the safety of crews and customers is its top priority during this outage response. Crews are reporting many low-hanging wires because of the heavy snow.

People are advised against attempting to touch or lift any wire.

"Do not get out of your vehicle on or near wires," Minnesota Power reported. "All power lines, including downed power lines on the ground, should be considered energized and capable of causing injury or death.

"Please give crews the space they need to work safely along roads and streets, and slow down when driving near them. Our customers’ patience is appreciated as we recognize the inconvenience caused by the outages."

Minnesota Power customers can report outages and receive up-to-date power restoration information by downloading the Minnesota Power mobile app. To download the app for Apple iOS or Android, go to the Minnesota Power app webpage at www.mnpower.com/MobileApp and click on the App Store or Google Play button in the banner at the top of the page. People will then be linked to the webpage where the app can be installed on their device.

Minnesota Power's online Outage Center at www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter also includes outage maps and information on power restoration times. Following Minnesota Power on Twitter or Facebook is another way to get timely updates on power outages.

A Minnesota Power crew works to restore power after the Dec. 14-15, 2022, snowstorm. Forty lineworkers, with their support services from Kansas City, will arrive this evening and will be assigned to power restoration in the hardest-hit areas efforts in the areas from Crosby to Walker and from Cloquet to Hinckley.<br/> Contributed / Minnesota Power

Stay safe

Minnesota Power provided tips for safety and in preparation for a possible outage.

• Keep a “Lights Out” kit in an accessible place with at least one flashlight, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.

• Use candles or camping lanterns with caution.

• If you have a fireplace, keep matches and firewood handy so you're prepared to build a fire to keep warm.

• Turn off televisions, stoves, microwave ovens, stereo equipment and other appliances except your refrigerator and freezer during an outage.

• Leave at least one light on so you'll know when power has been restored.

• Do not go near any low or downed wires as injury or death could occur. Always assume downed power lines are energized.

For more “Lights Out” tips, visit: www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter/WhatToDoIfLightsGoOut

