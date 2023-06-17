Minnesota Rural Health Association offers grants for ultrasound training

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Rural Health Association received a grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to help fund tuition assistance for healthcare organizations serving rural and underserved communities in Minnesota to increase their ultrasound services and ensure ultrasound services continue within their community.

Through this tuition assistance program, MRHA will provide healthcare organizations in rural and underserved communities with funding to cover tuition, study materials, and testing fees.

“Currently, facilities are not able to meet the ultrasound needs of their residents because of lack of ultrasound technician staff. Staffing needs include general ultrasound technicians and those trained for specialty scans in cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynecology and other specialties,” said Mark Jones, MRHA Executive Director. It is expected that the outcome of this program will expand and sustain ultrasound capabilities.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

MRHA’s Ultrasound Tuition Assistance Program application can be found on the MRHA website along with additional information about the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

This funding is part of a $26.4 million initiative by the Helmsley Charitable Trust to provide hospitals and health centers with ultrasounds and sonography training to benefit rural and underserved communities in Minnesota.

