Minnesota Women of Today celebrate Founders Day

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Woman of Today celebrates Founders Day on July 1.

Founded on July 1,1985, the Brainerd Lakes Area Woman of Today is one chapter in The Minnesota Woman of Today organization, which is made up of 48 chapters.

The following is a summary of last year's services and contributions made through the Minnesota Women of Today. Crescent Cove: $12,584; Women’s Wellness: $5,172; Youth of Today: $59,378; Community Connections: $97,584; volunteer hours of 18,502 valued at $29.95 each: $554,134.90; for a grand total of $728,852.90.

“We salute all who have contributed to these great causes,” said Becky Hale, president Brainerd Lakes Area Women of Today, in a news release.

The Brainerd Lakes Area chapter, with 18 members, donated $13,907 into the community during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, as well as 366 service hours back into the community.

The Brainerd Lakes Area chapter welcomes all women over 18 to join a meeting or social event. The chapter meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Brainerd American Legion, 708 Front St., Brainerd.

Visit the chapter’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2aj3ux28 or its website at https://tinyurl.com/2ycux8z7 for upcoming event and social information.

