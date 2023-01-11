99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

DNR urges everyone to take proper precautions on the ice

A kid ice fishing.
Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16.
Contributed / Janet Nepsund / Detroit Lakes Tribune
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 06:57 AM
Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16.

During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is pure, simple fun for both kids and adults,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in a news release. “For anyone who wants to try ice fishing, we have helpful information on our website to get you started on the way toward drilling holes through the ice and catching fish.”

Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page at mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page at mndnr.gov/IceSafety for ice safety guidelines.

