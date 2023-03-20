Missing Cass County boy found

CASS LAKE — A missing Cass County boy was found Friday, March 17, in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a request at 10:41 p.m. Thursday for assistance in locating a missing boy in the Prescott Housing area in rural Cass Lake. According to the report, the initial information was that an 8-year-old boy left a neighboring residence and did not arrive home.

The boy was located safe at a residence in the area Friday.

Tribal, county and state resources were utilized in searching for the boy, including personnel going door to door, drone teams, all terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department thank the numerous agencies and individuals that participated in the search and its positive outcome.