Missing person prompts law enforcement response on Highway 25

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a person suffering from a mental health condition Saturday, Aug. 4, along Highway 25 in Long Lake Township.

A sheriff's vehicle in a yard.
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the backyard of a residence on Highway 25 Saturday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 2:09 PM

BRAINERD — Deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, Aug. 4, converged on Highway 25 south of Brainerd in Long Lake Township after receiving a request to locate a person suffering a mental health condition.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call at 6:31 a.m. asking for help in locating the person after the person had fled into an area near Crow Wing County Road 144. A resident reported law enforcement could be seen along Highway 25 for several hours Saturday morning.

Deputies were not able to locate the person at that time and, as the person had not committed a crime, the search was called off around 9:05 a.m. Saturday. The missing person was located and arrested around 9:50 a.m. on an assault charge and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
