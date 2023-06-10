99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:06 PM
Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (11).JPG
Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (1).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (2).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (3).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (5).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (6).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (7).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (8).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (9).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (10).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (12).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (13).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (14).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (15).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (16).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (17).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (18).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Three people paddling a canoe on the river.
Paddle Race 3 061223.jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People put their canoes and kayaks into the water. Spectators watch from the shore.
Paddle Race 2 061223.jpg
Paddlers put in at Lum Park on Rice Lake for the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting in Brainerd. Participants have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A bunch of kayaks and canoes on the lake. People are paddling.
Paddle Race 1 061223.jpg
Paddlers take off from the Rice Lake in a 150-mile race along the Mississippi, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (21).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (22).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (23).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (24).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (25).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (26).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (27).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (28).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (29).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (30).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (31).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (32).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (33).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (34).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (35).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (36).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (37).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (38).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (39).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (41).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (42).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (43).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (44).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (45).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
MR 150 Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race 2023 (46).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
