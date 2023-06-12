Mississippi River race begins in Brainerd

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

45 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

44 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

43 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

42 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

41 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

40 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

39 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

38 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

37 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

36 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

35 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

34 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

33 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

32 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

31 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

30 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

29 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

28 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

27 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

26 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

25 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

24 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

23 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

22 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

21 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off from the Rice Lake in a 150-mile race along the Mississippi, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

20 / 45: Paddlers take off from the Rice Lake in a 150-mile race along the Mississippi, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers put in at Lum Park on Rice Lake for the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting in Brainerd. Participants have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

19 / 45: Paddlers put in at Lum Park on Rice Lake for the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting in Brainerd. Participants have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

18 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

17 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

16 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

15 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

14 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

13 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

12 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

11 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

10 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

9 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

8 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

7 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

6 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

5 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

4 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

3 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

2 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

1 / 45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.