Mississippi River race begins in Brainerd
Mississippi River race begins. The second annual Mississippi River Paddle Weekend started June 9. See photos and video from the endurance race that started at Lum Park in Brainerd.
The 150-mile race begins Friday afternoon, June 9, 2023, at Lum Park.
1/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
2/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
3/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
4/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
5/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
6/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
7/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
8/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
9/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
10/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
11/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
12/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
13/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
14/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
15/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
16/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
17/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
18/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
19/45: Paddlers put in at Lum Park on Rice Lake for the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting in Brainerd. Participants have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
20/45: Paddlers take off from the Rice Lake in a 150-mile race along the Mississippi, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
21/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
22/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
23/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
24/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
25/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
26/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
27/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
28/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
29/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
30/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
31/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
32/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
33/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
34/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
35/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
36/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
37/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
38/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
39/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
40/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
41/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
42/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
43/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
44/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
45/45: Paddlers take off along the Mississippi River in a 150-mile race, Friday, June 9, 2023, starting from Lum Park in Brainerd. Participants in the Mississippi River 150 Canoe and Kayak Race have 50 hours to make it to their final destination at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.
ADVERTISEMENT