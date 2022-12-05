Mississippi riverside park began … as a park

BRAINERD — Everything old is new again, as the saying goes.

And so it is with the Brainerd’s Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park project, a planned greenspace on East River Road with trails and pathways, a community amphitheater, an outdoor classroom, steps down along the shores of the river and more.

“Gobs of early history here, as it was a city park back in 1921, 100 years before it was once again authorized to be a city park,” said Carl Faust, a local historian.

Replacement of the parking lot in that area got underway this summer with occasional closure of the road to allow construction crews to work safely on the community improvement project.

Members of Brainerd's Riverfront Committee look out at the Mississippi River Monday, June 6, 2022, after a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park along the river on East River Road. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

“This section of land was actually a Tourist Park, a location offered by many cities in the 1920s to attract folks enjoying the new national craze, camping by car, much promoted by Henry Ford,” Faust said.

The founder of the Ford Motor Co. and chief developer of the assembly line technique of mass production was credited for creating the first automobile that middle-class Americans could afford that became an accessible conveyance instead of a luxury item purchased by the rich.

To return the riverside parking lot back to a park, Custom Builders Inc. received the construction contract for the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park project in the amount of $2.37 million.

The sun shines down Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park project under construction in Brainerd. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

Work on the new park dates back to 2014, when the Brainerd City Council created the Mississippi Partnership Plan and created the Brainerd Riverfront Committee, tasked with connecting the city’s neighborhoods to the river.

In 2017, the group came up with the idea for Mississippi Trailhead Landing Park.

“Another first, a parking lot turned into a park! And, a river landing just for paddlers!” Faust said.

A 1924 resolution to turn Tourist Park over to the Brainerd Park Board was offered by Alderman C.H. Paine and Ernest Ritari, who moved its adoption, and all present voted in favor of it, according to the March 4, 1924, edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.

Carl J. Wright, chairman of the tourist committee at the time, read a written report, explaining the needs of the Brainerd tourist park for that season.

The committee’s estimate of the cost of maintaining the park for the year 1924 was: $500 for a caretaker, $30 for labor, $250 for gas, $10 for drayage (freight transport), $15 for replacing fixtures, $10 for toiletries, $40 for fuel and $50 for advertising. The total amounted to $905 for park maintenance.

The necessary improvements needed and recommended by the committee at the time were a fence and gate at the entrance to the grounds, four new tables placed on the edge of the bluff north of the caretaker’s cottage.

“By next summer, signage on the site will lead to a dozen historic markers on the river’s edge, each telling a story of its importance in the early days of this city on the river,” Faust said.

According to the April 24, 1924, edition of the newspaper, the cost of the permanent improvements would amount to about $200; the committee intended to place six or seven groups of trees between the entrance to the grounds and the timber that was already there.

Tourist Park is depicted on a postcard from the 1930s as it became a popular tourist attraction along the shores of the Mississippi River in Brainerd. Contributed / Carl Faust

“The tourist committee further recommended that a charge not to exceed 25 cents per day be collected from each car entering the park, when a tag will be placed on the car. Upon leaving, the tag will be taken off and become a record of the visitor,” according to the publication.

The tourist park later included city water, electric lights, police protection, laundry, sanitary lavatories, hot and cold showers, outdoor canopy top tables with gas plates, 14 cabins with gas plates, running water and electric light, camping grounds, electric switches for house trailers and flood lights on the grounds.

“The Brainerd Park Board closed the local tourist camp on Wednesday, after a most successful season. There were 9,600 tourists who registered at the camp and enjoyed its many facilities,” according to the Sept. 18, 1924, edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.

A Brainerd Electric Street Car Co. Line map from 1893-1898 available online at the Crow Wing County Historical Society shows the location of a triangle-shaped Tourist Park off Water Street.

According to the Aug. 4, 1928, edition of the newspaper: “The thousands of tourists … are so impressed with the comforts and facilities offered that they became valuable boosters for Brainerd and the lakes area.”

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .