MLK speaker talks about discrimination in Brainerd Public Schools

BRAINERD — Seema Pothini knows a thing or two about discrimination as a child of immigrant parents and a woman.

“The reason I was brought in was because people are saying in this community that things are happening and not a lot of people are speaking up,” said Pothini, a national consultant on equity, diversity and anti-racism.

The educator and author hosted a workshop at Central Lakes College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She talked about the importance of speaking up when hearing derogatory remarks.

“I heard it was good from the teachers,” said Ashley Franke, a 39-year-old mother from Baxter in the audience. “So I just thought, why not come and listen and see what it's all about.”

The workshop at the college’s Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd was designed to “provide concrete tools to support all people with speaking up immediately and effectively when hate, bias or derogatory comments occur.”

Seema Pothini speaks from the stage on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at a Central Lakes College-hosted workshop about speaking up against hate, biased and derogatory comments, especially in Brainerd Public Schools. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

Pothini talked about “microaggressions” — comments that are insulting to an individual who may often dismiss them out of hand, like “You throw pretty good — for a girl.” She said it was important to call attention to those comments — in that moment — and confront the speaker.

“When hateful remarks or biased remarks happen in the community, often people want to do something about it, but they're just really not sure what to do. People either are freezing up or they're fearful of saying the wrong thing,” Candace Burckhardt told the audience.

Burckhardt is the director of student support services and equity for Brainerd Public Schools and introduced Pothini to the crowd Monday, Jan. 16.

“We really wanted to be able to provide folks with some actionable tools and strategies that when you see hateful language or you see bias happen, you know exactly what to do and how to address it,” Burckhardt said before turning over the podium to Pothini.

The idea for the event began during the 2021-22 school year when the Equity Task Force, under the direction of the School Board, studied student safety and engagement through a districtwide survey sent to parents and students in November 2021 and through focus groups.

“Racism is a concern locally, and I think probably it’s a concern everywhere,” Franke said.

Franke said she has friends in the school district and in county government who made her aware of Monday’s free event that was open to the public.

“Hopefully, you're here to learn and to really make an impact in your sphere of influence,” Pothini told the audience, which appeared mostly white.

Bullying and harassment related to race and ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability and appearance are regularly experienced by about 30% of the students in the district, according to Burckhardt.

“I know that when we talk about things like ‘equity’ and ‘diversity’ people can get really uncomfortable,” Pothini said. “But I hope by the end of the night, you're able to see that what we're here to do is to remove barriers, remove obstacles for anyone who needs it.”

Racial diversity is increasing and 12% of the students in Brainerd Public Schools are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian or mixed race, according to Burckhardt, and there are more than 19 different home languages spoken in the district.

“A lot of times they talk about hateful language, hurtful language, whether it's sexist, racist, homophobic, ableist, ageist, there's all these things,” Pothini said. “But they always told me it's not what was said to them. It was the lack of response from the adults who were there.”

Pothini referenced King’s quote: “In the end, we remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.”

“I know that we've all been in places at times in our own lives, our own personal lives where we wish somebody would have spoken up on our behalf. And so today we'll tap into that emotion a little bit,” Pothini said.

Equity task force members heard Pothini’s presentation at the Region Five Cultivating Communities Summit in September. She gave a presentation to Brainerd Public School’s staff Monday morning before the evening workshop for the public at the college’s Brainerd campus.

In addition to teaching students and training teachers, Pothini has worked as a K-12 cultural integration specialist in racially and socioeconomically diverse schools. Pothini said it was important for people to acknowledge another’s race in order to talk about racism.

“By saying I don't see color, it's really harmful to tell that to somebody who was treated differently because of the color of their skin,” Pothini said. “Your intentions might be good … but you have to be able to acknowledge people's differences and what makes them beautiful as well.”

