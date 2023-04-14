99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects

Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

ST. PAUL — More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced recently.

Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, in a news release. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

More information about safe driving around construction work zones can be found online at bit.ly/3GLFrCK .

The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023. The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction . Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

Minnesotans also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by visiting mndot.gov , signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects , and following MnDOT on social media .

Significant projects this year include

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the zipper merge .
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
