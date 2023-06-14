MnDOT asks for public feedback on new aviation system plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the drafted Minnesota State Aviation System Plan.

The MnSASP lays out an overview and assessment of the public airport system’s current performance and guidance for future development. Public comments will help develop the final plan and guide future investment and decisions around Minnesota’s airports.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

To view the draft, residents can visit mnsasp.org and submit written comments through July 12 via email at aviationplanning.dot@state.mn.us , or by U.S. mail addressed to:

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Rylan Juran, Aviation Planning Director

Re: MnSASP

395 John Ireland, Mail Stop #410

Saint Paul, MN 55155

To request documents in an alternative format, residents can call 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay).

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota currently has 133 publicly owned, public-use commercial and general airports. MnDOT’s Office of Aeronautics is responsible for ensuring the airports meet Minnesota’s air transportation needs.

Learn more about the MnSASP at mnsasp.org .

