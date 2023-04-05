MnDOT warns motorists of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay

BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists traveling on Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay, north of Brainerd, of white-out conditions and reduced visibility.

“We’ve begun to experience some drifting and visibility issues near Hole-in-Day Bay. Drivers are caught off-guard because conditions on other segments of the highway are near-normal. Then, sporadic wind gusts blow snow across Gull Lake creating blinding conditions. We ask motorists to slow down and drive with caution,” said MnDOT Assistant District 3 Engineer for Maintenance Jamie Hukriede in a news release Wednesday, April 5.

Strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions are expected to continue into the evening. MnDOT has placed advanced warning message boards along Highway 371 and will continue to monitor the situation.

Local Multiple vehicles involved in crash at Hole-in-the-Day Bay north of Brainerd Highway 371 closed from Pine Beach Road in Baxter to County Road 77 in Nisswa. Minnesota Department of Transportation advises detour on county highways 3 and 4 through Merrifield to County Road 19 to Nisswa.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:



Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don't drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip. Don't drive distracted.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .