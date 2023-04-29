99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mock crash scenario set May 1 in Walker

The city of Walker will be closing Birchwood Avenue West for the event. In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to May 4 at the same location.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

WALKER — A mock car crash scenario for local students to observe and share safety messages will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, on Birchwood Avenue West in Walker.

The Walker Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Walker Fire Department, Hackensack First Responders, North Memorial Health Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care and the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District are hosting the educational event prior to spring prom and graduation seasons.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The city of Walker will be closing Birchwood Avenue West for the event. In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to May 4 at the same location. The city also advised residents to avoid the area during the event and to expect to see several first responders with lights and sirens in the area.

“The agencies involved are thankful to the WHA School District for helping host this opportunity and want to share that the goal of a mock crash event is to reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths involving younger drivers and their passengers by using visuals to demonstrate real-life consequences,” organizers said in a news release. “Learning and awareness facilitates and encourages important traffic safety related dialogue between parents and teens and others.”

