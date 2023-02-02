Moleskin mom
Mom protects her cheeks with moleskin at ski meet.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Students recognized for achievements
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.