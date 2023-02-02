99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Moleskin mom

Mom protects her cheeks with moleskin at ski meet.

Nordic Ski Meet
Tammy Hallgren, mother of Brainerd Warrior Nordic skiers Gabe and Elijah, helps with the Central Lakes Conference Championship Nordic ski meet Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the Northland Arboretum. Hallgren attached moleskin to her cheeks to protect her skin from frostbite in the cold temperatures. The National Weather Service reported the air temperatures may drop to 25 degrees below in the region into Friday morning. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night and through Friday morning are expected to be 30-50 degrees below zero.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
February 02, 2023 04:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

More visual storytelling
Friends and dogs at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.
Local
Canines and conversation
Dog lovers gather at Buster Dog Park
January 24, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Local
March for Life in Brainerd
January 22, 2023 03:03 PM
Local
Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
Local
Snowy work
January 19, 2023 03:54 PM
Local
Raking the roof
January 17, 2023 02:57 PM
Fireworks in the sky. Lucette statue in the foreground.
Local
Back to Hack
January 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Frosyruralscene.jpg
Local
Frosty morning
January 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Full moon next to historic water tower.
Local
Full moon rising
January 09, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A group of bean bag tournament players stand on the ice while one makes a throw on a sunny afternoon.
Local
Breezy Point Ice Fest embraces winter
January 09, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey

Related Topics: VISUAL STORYTELLINGPREP SPORTSSEVERE WEATHERNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICENORDIC SKIING
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022
Students recognized for achievements
February 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 02, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A child's drawing of Punxsutawney Phil coming out of a den with the question of whether he will see his shadow or not and a note of Happy Groundhog Day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Six more weeks?
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
February 02, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Kayla Fleischhacker
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke